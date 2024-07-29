Punjab: NCB destroys 119 kgs heroin, over 21 kgs opium

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has destroyed of 119 kgs of heroin and 21.455 kgs of other narcotics.

The Chandigarh Zonal Unit of the NCB said the disposal process was conducted at Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd. in Derabassi, Mohali.

The drugs were destroyed by burning them in a furnace.

This disposal pertains to nine different cases and marks one of the largest drug disposals carried out by the Chandigarh Zonal Unit in recent times, according to an official release.

The destruction of these narcotics was overseen by a high-level drug disposal committee, it said. PTI CHS HIG HIG