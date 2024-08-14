Punjab: NDRF team recovers bodies of two persons swept away in flood

Hoshiarprur, Aug 14 (PTI) The bodies of two persons, who had gone missing after their vehicle got swept away by a swollen rivulet, were found on Wednesday, police said.

Nine people, including eight members of a family, died but two others had gone missing after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) was swept away by the flooded Jaijon Choe, a seasonal rivulet around 34 km from here on Sunday, according to police.

However, one occupant was rescued by local people, they had said.

Three days after the incident, their bodies were recovered from Badowal Khad, about seven kilometres from the spot where the incident occurred, by a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police said.

This incident took place when eleven members of a family, along with a driver, were travelling in the SUV from Dehlan near Mehatpur in Una district of Himachal Pradesh to Mehrowal village in Punjab's SBS Nagar district to attend a wedding.

As they were crossing the seasonal rivulet Jaijon Choe, which was in spate due to heavy rain, their vehicle got swept away.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Sarbjit Singh Bahia said the bodies of Saroop Chand and Surinder Kaur, who were swept away by the strong water current, were recovered from Badowal Khad.

Sniffer dogs were also deployed in the search, said Bahia. PTI COR CHS RPA