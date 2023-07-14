Punjab needs immediate relief, not photo stunts: Jakhar's swipe at AAP leaders

Ferozepur, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday lambasted the AAP government here over the flood situation in the state and accused the ruling party leaders of being busy in photo-ops.

Jakhar asked the state government to provide immediate interim relief to all those who suffered losses and not to wait for a 'girdwarai' (field inspection) on loss assessment.

The BJP leader said while people across the state were fighting for their survival after losing their homes and belongings, AAP leaders who are social media savvy are busy doing photo-ops. “People today need immediate relief and not photo stunts,” he said, seemingly referring to visits by Punjab ministers and AAP leaders to flood-hit areas.

He also urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure compensation for crop damage to farmers in border areas who do not possess necessary documents.

During his tour of flood-affected areas, Jakhar visited villages in Ferozepur, Zira and Shahkot to take stock of the situation. The BJP leader also interacted with people there and said he will take up the issue of timely compensation with the state government, which he said had been “caught napping” from the beginning.

“The people of Punjab are asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why he did not review the preparation for floods despite alerts by the meteorological department on July 4, followed by an orange alert on July 6,” Jakhar said.

“Had the CM timely reviewed the situation and ordered necessary measures, the situation would not have turned so distressing today,” he said.

Jakhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely release of Rs 218.40 crore to the state by exempting the required conditions just to ensure prompt redressal of problems being faced by the people.

During his visit to flood-affected parts of Ferozepur, Jakhar was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu, district party president Avtar Singh Zira. PTI COR CHS SKY