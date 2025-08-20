Punjab: No respite for villages living by swollen Beas, Sutlej rivers; locals say crops damaged

Hoshiarpur/Ferozepur/Kapurthala, Aug 20 (PTI) No respite is in sight for people living along the swollen Beas and Sutlej rivers in Punjab as the release of around 65,800 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam on Wednesday aggravated their fear of crop loss and more areas getting inundated.

Following the release of water from the Pong Dam's spillway gates and powerhouse tunnels at the Shah Nehar barrage, the inflow stood at 1,01,000 cusecs, while the reservoir level touched 1,383.47 feet against the upper limit capacity of 1,390 feet.

Around 97,000 cusecs of water was flowing in the Beas river, said official sources. On Tuesday, the Bhakra Dam authorities released 45,000 cusecs of water, following a steady rise in the reservoir level.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been receiving heavy rains in the past few weeks, leading to heavy flow of water in the rivers. The weather department has forecast more showers in the coming days.

The worst-affected areas are Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal visited the affected areas in Kapurthala to take stock of the flood situation.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning led to flooding in Rampur Sainian village in Mahilpur block as water from a seasonal rivulet entered the village, submerging many fields. Former sarpanch Charanjit Singh Channi said floodwater entered nearly two-thirds of the village, damaging household items.

He said elders recalled that such flooding had not occurred in his village in decades. The absence of protective embankments along the rivulet worsened the situation, he added.

Channi said Rampur Sainian has about 1,200 houses and two government schools. Nearly 250 students were present in the schools at the time, but villagers took them to safety using tractor-trolleys.

He added that water has now started receding and is largely confined to the rivulet.

Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur district Aashika Jain confirmed that flooding occurred in Rampur Sainian due to heavy rain in the higher reaches and said officials were on the spot and relief work was underway.

Abdullahpur sarpanch in the Tanda sub-division, Jaswant Singh, said that though water had receded considerably by Tuesday evening in his village, it rose again on Wednesday morning.

Jain said the district administration, in coordination with the Bhakra Beas Management Board and the Punjab Water Resources Department, has been carefully regulating Pong Dam's inflow and outflow for the past 15 to 20 days.

She assured residents that the situation was being continuously monitored by the Punjab government. Sector officers have been deputed in clusters of villages, and regular communication is being maintained with sarpanches and residents of flood-prone villages, she added.

The flood-like situation in Ferozepur has affected nearly 64 villages, with around 8,600 acres of agricultural land in 32 villages submerged.

In the Zira sub-division alone, nearly 5,890 acres of agricultural land in 26 villages are under water, while in Guruharsahai, nearly 1,100 acres of land in six villages are submerged, farmers claimed.

Among these villages, Dheera Ghara, Nihala Lavera and Aale Wala are the worst affected, where standing crops are submerged and many families have begun moving to safer places.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma visited the embankments at Dheera Ghara and Aale Wala on Wednesday to review flood-control measures. The officer said that though the river's water level has risen slightly, discharge is being maintained to avoid further escalation.

At Tendi Wala village, earthen embankments were reinforced with sandbags with the support of villagers, she said and directed the animal husbandry department to organise veterinary camps after villagers flagged the need for medicines for cattle.

"Medical camps have been set up at Kutboodin Wala, Nihala Lavera, Navi Gatti Rajo Ke and other affected villages to provide timely aid. The administration is in close touch with villagers living near the river, and there is no need to panic," Sharma said.

Despite these measures, the situation in Dheera Ghara village remains grim. Angrej Singh, a local, said he has already shifted his wife and three children to a relative's house after his four acres along the Sutlej was submerged.

"I cannot risk my family's safety," he said.

Residents of Dheera Ghara village said the roads are inundated under four to five feet of water, making traffic movement nearly impossible. They also lamented that assurances made by leaders during the 2023 floods remain unfulfilled.

In Kapurthala, the situation continued to remain grim as agricultural fields in many villages remained submerged.

In Kapurthala, the situation continued to remain grim as agricultural fields in many villages remained submerged.

Water Resources Minister Goyal, Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, Deputy Commissioner Amit Panchal and senior Superintendent of police Gaurav Toora visited the worst-affected village Baupur, in a motorboat and met farmers.