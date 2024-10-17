Punjab: Notification for bypolls to 4 assembly seats to be issued on Friday

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has said the notification for by-elections to four assembly seats in the state will be issued on Friday.

Advertisment

The polling in Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala assembly segments will be held on November 13. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

He said after the announcement of the bypolls, the election code of conduct has come into effect in the districts where these constituencies are located -- Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Barnala.

Advertisment

The four assembly seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, was elected from the Ludhiana parliamentary seat while Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined AAP, won the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress MLA from the Dera Baba Nanak seat, was elected from the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat while Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the AAP MLA from Barnala, won from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. PTI CHS RHL