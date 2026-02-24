Punjab notifies reward policy to aid arrest of wanted criminals

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab government has notified a new reward policy to strengthen action against wanted criminals and gangsters, a day after the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann approved it.

The policy empowers field officers and heads of police wings to sanction monetary rewards to members of the public whose information leads to the arrest of wanted criminals.

Police personnel involved in exceptional operations will also be eligible for rewards.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) can grant rewards up to Rs 1 lakh, Commissioners of Police (CPs) and IGPs/DIGs up to Rs 1.5 lakh, and wing heads up to Rs 2 lakh. The DGP can approve rewards above Rs 2 lakh.

The policy covers absconders, proclaimed offenders, habitual offenders and accused persons evading arrest.

The DGP said the reward will be an ex-gratia payment and cannot be claimed as a matter of right.

The amount will be decided on a case-by-case basis depending on the gravity of the offence, risk involved and quality of information.

He added that the identity of informers will be kept confidential, and a proper recommendation process has been put in place to ensure transparency. PTI VSD HIG HIG