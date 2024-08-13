Punjab: Notorious drug smuggler Billa Havelian detained under PITNDPS Act, sent to Assam jail

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a senior Narcotics Control Bureau officer said on Tuesday.

This was the first such action, which aims to break the jail-based drugs mafia link in the region, initiated by the bureau in Punjab.

Under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, a habitual offender can be put under preventive detention for a period of one year without bail.

Balwinder Singh alias Billa Havelian will be lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, the official said.

Billa, who hails from the Havelian village in Tarn Taran district, has been active in drugs smuggling since 1992 and has "deep connections" with Pakistan-based drug syndicates, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.

He is facing more than 10 drugs cases.

Billa was detained from Gurdaspur in a joint operation conducted by the NCB and the Punjab Police, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Detention order u/s 3(1) Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act (PITNDPS) is being served on the detenue, who will be lodged in Dibrugarh jail during the detention period. More than 10 cases of NDPS Act stand registered against Billa, who was presently on bail. He is involved in trans-border drug smuggling networks with Pakistani smugglers," Yadav said in a post on X.