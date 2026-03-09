Punjab: On-duty ASI dies of heart attack in Phagwara

Phagwara, Mar 9 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police deployed on duty at the local civil hospital chowki died of a heart attack on Monday, officials said.

Police sources identified the cop as Jagdish Singh, a resident of village Jodhewal under Beas police station area in Amritsar.

They said that the ASI, who was on duty, complained of uneasiness and slumped due to a heart attack.

He was given instant treatment by doctors, but could not be saved, they said.

The body was kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for its post-mortem, and the family of the deceased was informed, they said.