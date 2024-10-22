Punjab on threshold of revolution in education: CM Mann

Nangal (Punjab), Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state is on the threshold of a revolution in the education sector, noting that about 27 lakh parents attended a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) in government schools across the state.

Advertisment

Mann said the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to students for competitive exams. These centres will provide quality training to youth for clearing the UPSC exams, he said.

He said it is a historic day as around 27 lakh parents enquired in the PTM about the studies, atmosphere, curriculum and other things being offered to their kids, adding that it will also provide an opportunity to teachers for explaining performance of students in the schools.

This is a paradigm shift as such PTMs were a regular practice earlier in the private schools but were missing in the government schools, he stressed.

Advertisment

This is one of the best practices of education being adopted here for the well-being of the students, he said.

Mann said the state government has sent six batches of 202 principals and education officers for a five-day leadership development programme to Singapore.

Likewise, he said a batch of 72 primary teachers went to Finland for professional training.

Advertisment

The chief minister said three batches of 152 headmasters and education officers were sent to IIM Ahmedabad for getting academic training, adding that the motive is to ensure that students of Punjab get world class education and excel in every field.

He said the state government has regularised 12,316 qualified employees working for more than 10 years in the education department and recruited 10,361 teachers since April, 2022.

Mann said 118 government schools are being transformed as 'Schools of Eminence', adding that a budget of Rs 29.3 crore has been provided for high speed internet connections in all government schools.

Advertisment

Uniforms have been distributed to all students of government schools, he said, and added that a transport facility has been started for the 118 schools of eminence and 17 girls' senior secondary schools.

On another issue, the chief minister said the state government is making concerted efforts for promoting tourism in the 'kandi' (sub-mountainous) area of the state.

These areas have a bounty of natural resources and can be developed as ideal tourist destinations for attracting tourists from across the globe, he added. PTI CHS KSS KSS