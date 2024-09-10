Punjab: One arrested in AAP leader's murder case

Ludhiana, Sep 10 (PTI) A man was arrested in connection with the murder of an AAP leader here, police said on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Tarlochan Singh was allegedly shot dead in Ludhiana's Khanna subdivision on Monday evening, Tarlochan was allegedly shot dead by Ranjeet Singh, who was nursing a grudge against the victim, said police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Ashwini Gotyal said police recovered the licensed revolver from the accused with which he allegedly committed the crime.

The SSP said preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was a fallout of personal enmity between Tarlochan and Ranjeet. The latter had been nursing a grudge against him since 2019, when they both had a fight which resulted in a fracture in Ranjeet's hand, she said.

Tarlochan, who hailed from the Ikolaha village, was attacked when he was returning to his residence from his farm.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Tarlochan was the president of AAP's Kisan wing in Khanna. PTI COR CHS MNK MNK