Punjab: One killed, 14 injured as truck hits stationary bus in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Sep 3 (PTI) One person was killed and 14 injured when a truck hit a stationary bus on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road on the outskirts of the city in Punjab on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the attendants of the tourist bus were changing its rear tyre after a puncture, the police said.

The bus was en route to Jammu and Kashmir's Katra from Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Davinder Chaudhary said the injured were rushed to Ludhiana's civil hospital, where doctors declared one passenger -- Suresh Kumar (40) from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir -- brought dead.

Four of the injured, who had suffered serious injuries in the accident, have been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, the ACP said Further investigations are underway, he added.