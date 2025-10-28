Punjab: One linked to cross-border drug cartel held with 5 kg heroin in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of one operative and recovered five kg of heroin from his possession in Ferozepur.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora, from Habib Wala village in Ferozepur.

Police also impounded his motorcycle. Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was smuggled from across the border.

Further investigation is underway to trace backwards and forward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network, he said.

Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh Brar said, based on reliable inputs, a secret operation was carried out in the Ferozepur area, leading to the arrest of Gurpreet from the link road Basti Khushal Singh Wala in Hassan Dhut village.

The accused was en route to supply the consignment to a local smuggler at the direction of a Pakistan-based smuggler, the officer said.

The local smuggler’s identity and role of the Pakistan-based smuggler, along with its broader network, are under comprehensive investigation, he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added. PTI CHS OZ OZ