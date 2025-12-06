Punjab: Only Congress committed to Ambedkar's legacy, teachings, says Warring

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday paid floral tribute to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary and claimed only his party was committed to the teachings and legacy of the social reformer.

He alleged that the BJP was threatening the great and glorious legacy of Ambedkar, while the AAP was undermining it in Punjab.

The Ludhiana MP said the saffron party was seeking to change the same Constitution that he bequeathed to the country.

Only the Congress was committed to his teachings and legacy, he claimed in a statement here.

"Whether in power or out of it, the Congress has always not only cherished and followed the teachings and legacy of Baba Saheb, but has guarded it against the forces inimical to his teachings," he said, while asserting that the Congress will always follow and preach the teachings of Baba Saheb.

Warring also took a dig at the ruling AAP in Punjab for its "lip service" to the ideals and teachings of Baba Saheb.

He said the AAP, by displaying Baba Saheb's portraits in its office, was trying to show how much it respected the great leader, while on the ground, it was doing quite the contrary to what he taught and preached.

Warring said while the BJP was misusing and abusing the Constitution at the Centre, the AAP was doing the same thing in Punjab. He alleged that the state government was misusing the official machinery and police for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

"Followers of Baba Saheb Ambedkar will never do that as it undermines the very Constitution he has given to us," Warring added. PTI CHS PRK PRK