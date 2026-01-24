Punjab: Opposition slams AAP govt over Sirhind blast

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Opposition parties in Punjab on Saturday lashed out at the AAP government over the blast at the railway track in Sirhind, alleging it was a "clear failure" of the Bhagwant Mann dispensation, which presided over the "complete collapse of law and order in the state." In a suspected sabotage, a blast on a railway track in the dedicated freight corridor damaged the engine of a train and left a loco pilot injured. The incident took place at around 9.50 pm on Friday when the freight train was passing through Khanpur village, located 4-5 kilometres away from the Sirhind station.

Reacting to the blast, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned it and said, "This was a clear failure of the Aam Aadmi Party government and the police, which have presided over the complete collapse of law and order in the state." "People of the state are already living in an atmosphere of fear of the gangsters, and now there is the terror of blasts that brings back the harsh memories of the dark era in Punjab", he added.

The Ludhiana MP asserted that only the Congress can safeguard the lives and property of people as it has a proven record.

"I assure everyone on behalf of my party that we will not let anyone push Punjab into the dark era once again", he said, while adding, "The AAP has proved that it is not competent enough to do that." The Punjab Congress president further alleged that the AAP government's priority has never been peace and law and order in Punjab and said that the random arrests during the anti-gangster drive have not yielded anything on the ground.

Referring to the Punjab Police's 72-hour-long 'Operation Prahaar' against gangsters, he pointed out that "this means police and intelligence personnel would be on the ground and still a blast took place." BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, too, came down heavily on the AAP government over the blast, alleging it came at a time "when anti-national forces are having a free play in Punjab." The blast in Sirhind, happening ahead of the Republic Day, is an attack on the national economic infrastructure since the train was on a newly constructed dedicated freight corridor constructed for the economic growth of Punjab, he said.

Expressing shock over the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Bada said, "Such incidents are alarming and threaten the peace and security which was restored after decades of turmoil." "This incident is yet another stark indicator of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under the current @AamAadmiParty govt led by @BhagwantMann The repeated failure to curb such brazen attacks is unacceptable and demands urgent accountability," Badal said in a post on X.