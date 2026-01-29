Punjab: Over 42 kg heroin recovered in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has recovered over 42 kg heroin along with four hand grenades and ammunition in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two persons, residents of Amritsar, have been arrested in connection with the recovery.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural police busts a major narco-arms consignment with the help of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and recovers 42.983 kg heroin, 4 hand grenades, one Star Mark pistol, 46 live .30 bore cartridges and an abandoned motorcycle," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 2 persons, both residents of Amritsar," he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace absconding accused, verify the chain of possession, and uncover the wider conspiracy, he said.