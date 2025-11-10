Punjab: Over 47 kg hydroponic weed seized from 2 passengers at Amritsar airport

Ludhiana, Nov 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said it has recovered 47.70 kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis) worth around Rs 47.70 crore from two passengers at the Amritsar airport.

According to a statement, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted two Indian passengers who arrived at the airport from Singapore on Sunday. A search of their check-in baggage resulted in the recovery of 44 packets containing hydroponic weed which was concealed within layers of clothing.

A total of 47.70 kg of hydroponic weed -- 23.94 kg found on one passenger and 23.76 kg found with the other -- having an illicit market value of Rs 47.70 crore, was recovered, the statement said, terming the action as one of the biggest seizures made at Amritsar airport.

Both the passengers were subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added.