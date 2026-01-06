Punjab: Over 60,000 govt school students among 5 lakh people visited Chhatbir Zoo in 2025

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Over 62,000 government school students were among 5 lakh people who visited the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park in Punjab, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, last year.

From January to December 2025 more than 5 lakh people visited the Zoo, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, with the number of students of government schools of the state pegged at more than 62,000.

The number of private primary school students visiting the zoo stands in excess of 18,000 while the private high school students number more than 16,000, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

"The huge footfall exhibits demonstrates that the younger generation of Punjab is very keen to learn more about the varied wildlife species of the state besides developing empathy for them as the diversified wildlife is also an important part of the nature," it said.

Various kinds of activities are undertaken in the zoo which came into existence in 1977.

The activities include blood donation camps, Run for Wild, and zoo education programme. The aim is sensitise youth about different flora and fauna of Punjab, the statement said.

"The biggest and the longest walk in aviary of the country has become the centre of attraction at the zoo," it said.

In the wildlife safari area of around 1,200 metres, the boundary wall has been strengthened apart from installation of a solar plant having 260 KV capacity.

A critical care unit stands constructed at the lion safari for the carnivorous animals besides an open air zoo education plaza for the assistance of the visitors especially the school children. PTI SUN NB NB