Punjab: Over 65 suffer eye irritation after applying 'solution for hair loss', FIR lodged

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) More than 65 people complained of irritation and watering in eyes after they applied a "solution for hair loss" at a free baldness treatment camp organised at a temple in Punjab's Sangrur district, said officials on Monday.

Following the complaints, a case has been registered in the matter, a police officer said.

Several people who attended the camp on Sunday applied an oil provided there for hair loss treatment. Soon after, many experienced irritation and redness in their eyes, a doctor said.

A patient said he washed his head 10 minutes after applying the oil but started feeling eye irritation afterward.

A doctor at the Civil Hospital said over 65 patients sought treatment for symptoms including redness, watering, and irritation in their eyes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Singla said an FIR has been registered against two persons, including the camp organizer.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, he added.