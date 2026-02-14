Punjab: Padma Bhushan awardee 'duped' of Rs 7 Cr; accused brought to Ludhiana on production warrant

Ludhiana Feb 14 (PTI) The Ludhiana Police have brought a man on a production warrant in connection with an alleged Rs 7 crore cyber fraud involving Padma Bhushan awardee and industrialist S P Oswal of the Vardhman Group, officials said on Saturday.

Arpit Rathore, a close aide of key accused Rumi Kalita from Assam, allegedly used the bank account of another associate, Atanu Chaudhry of Guwahati, to facilitate fraudulent transactions, police said.

Rathore was lodged in the Kapurthala jail and brought on a production warrant on Friday to a Ludhiana court, which sent him to a two-day police remand, they said.

Investigations have revealed that the fraudsters kept Oswal (82) under constant Skype surveillance in 2024, instructing him to keep his camera on and avoid contact during the cyber-fraud.

Police arrested Rathore in May last year.

Ludhiana Cyber Crime Police Station in-charge Satbir Singh said Rathore's questioning is vital for tracing the final destination of the stolen funds, indicating a direct link between him and Kalita. PTI COR CHS SHS