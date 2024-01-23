Punjab: Pak national who inadvertently crossed border handed over to Pakistan Rangers

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) A Pakistani national, who was apprehended after he crossed into India inadvertently, was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He had crossed the international border in the Kakkar village area in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday.

During questioning, it came to the fore that he crossed into Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was found on him, the spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The BSF had approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest in this regard.

The Pakistani national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. PTI CHS ANB ANB