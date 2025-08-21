Punjab, 'Panth' passing through 'grave crisis': Giani Harpreet Singh

Phagwara, Aug 21 (PTI) Giani Harpreet Singh, president of the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Thursday said Punjab and 'Panth' were passing through a "big grave crisis".

He was addressing Sikh bodies' representatives at a 'Sanman Samagam' held in his honour here.

Accompanied by former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Singh said that Punjab and 'Panth' were facing challenges after challenges.

Hinting at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, Singh said, "those whom we hoped would solve these challenges have actually complicated them further and rather created more challenges in front of us." "With the grace of Akal Purkh, 'rehmat' (blessings) of Satguru and 'saath' (support) of Sikh Sangat, we will all put our heads together to pave a way out of these crisis and challenges," said Singh who is the former officiating jathedar of the Akal Takht.

When asked by the media as to what steps he planned for strengthening his faction of the SAD, Singh said he would go from village to village and street to street for it.

On August 11, former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the SAD. PTI COR CHS NB NB