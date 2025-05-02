Punjab parties united on issue of water sharing with Haryana

Chandigarh: Amid escalating tensions between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water, an all-party meeting called by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab here on Friday saw parties putting up a united stand on the issue.

A fresh row had erupted over the issue of water sharing between the two neighbours, with the Punjab government refusing to release more water to the BJP-ruled Haryana.

While the Bhagwant Mann government has convened a special Vidhan Sabha session on Monday on the issue, it was mulled during the all-party meeting that the parties could meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

Representatives from various parties including AAP, Congress, BJP, SAD, CPM and BSP took part in the meeting, which was chaired by Mann.

Among other leaders who took part in the meeting included Punjab minister and AAP state chief Aman Arora, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, BJP senior leader Manoranjan Kalia, Congress's Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Rana K P Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal's Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Punjab BSP chief Avtar Singh Karimpuri and party MLA Nachhatar Pal.

Addressing a press conference after the all-party meet, Mann said, "The meeting was held for nearly two hours and all parties gave their views on water issue." Training guns at the Centre, he said the issue has been thrust on us by bypassing Punjab as he referred to Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) deciding to release 8,500 cusecs water to Haryana.

Some BBMB officials were also changed overnight, he said.

During all-party meeting, we condemned this. We are already giving 4,000 cusecs to Haryana on humanitarian grounds. Rather than thanking us, they took the issue somewhere else, said Mann.

"All parties have unanimously decided that rising above party lines we stand with Punjab. The issue concerns Punjab's lifeline--which is water issue. All parties are one on this issue," he asserted.

SAD's Bhunder said all parties decided that rising above party lines. "This issue is not about parties, but one concerning Punjab. We stand with Punjab. Legally, we are right. It (water sharing issue) concerns Punjab's lifeline. A consensus was reached that we all are one on this issue."

A few suggestions were also given by the parties which included that we should meet prime minister on the issue, said Mann, while adding on Monday, "we will be holding a special session and agendas for the same are being firmed up".

Referring to BJP's state chief Jakhar, who was sitting next to him during the press conference, Mann said even he knows the reality with how much difficulty water reaches tail ends as he also comes from a farmer family.

Talking about Haryana, he said, "A quota has been given for entire year, then they finish it and ask for more, that is not justified."

Jakhar asserted that Punjab BJP stands with Punjab's interests, but felt that issue could have been resolved with talks. "When we talk of water issues (including SYL) which have been there over a period of time, Punjab does not have a drop to spare."

Then, referring to the present water sharing issue pertaining to Bhakra, he said, "I requested the chief minister that this confrontation is totally avoidable and should have been avoided in the first place. I said we can talk to the Centre, Prime Minister, Home Minister."

Jakhar referred to the current escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after last week's Pahalgam terror attack and said this is not the time when the water issue between Punjab and Haryana should see escalation.

"We don't need to make a mountain out of a molehill," he said on the water issue while suggesting AAP government to resolve it through talks.

At the same time, Jakhar also said, "One thing is clear that no one can forcibly take anything from us, Punjabis don't tolerate that. With love, one can take anything from us. In our country's federal system, every state has its own rights."

Mann had on Thursday asserted that his government will not allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised its share.

He had said the Punjab government as a humanitarian gesture had already generously allotted 4,000 cusecs of water daily to Haryana from April 6.

Mann had also hit out at the BBMB for its decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, saying such "robbery" of Punjab's rights will not be tolerated and that the board has no right to "dictate" matters related to his state.

He had said neighbouring Haryana has already utilised 103 percent of its allocated share.

Mann had also accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the BBMB to meet Haryana's demand.

On Thursday, he had visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district, where his minister Harjot Singh Bains and party workers staged a 'dharna' in protest against the BBMB's decision of giving water to Haryana.

Punjab Police also beefed up security at the Nangal dam, which is situated downstream of Bhakra dam in Rupnagar district as part of security review arrangements.

Bains said they have taken "control" over the Nangal dam and the room from where the water supply is regulated has been locked, and its key given to police.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, accused the AAP government in Punjab of playing "dirty politics" over the water sharing issue.

This was the first time that the supply of drinking water had been halted, he said.

Saini hit out at the AAP for "politicising" the issue and called it "deeply regrettable" and against the spirit of national unity.

Emphasising that this is not a matter of irrigation but of essential drinking water, the Haryana chief minister said such a basic human need must never be turned into a political tool.

"Water is a lifeline, not a political weapon. As our elder brother, Punjab should set an example, not block what is rightfully and ethically shared," he said.