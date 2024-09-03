Punjab passes Bill allowing property registration in illegal colonies without NOC

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill, which aims to do away with the practice of NOC for the registration of properties in illegal colonies, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying it will be a major reprieve for common people.

Mann tabled the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the assembly on the second day of its three-day session.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Mann said any person who, up to July 31, 2024, has entered into a power of attorney, agreement to sell on stamp paper, or any other such document for an area up to 500 square yards in an unauthorized colony, will not require any no objection certificate (NOC) for registration of land.

Such property owners will be entitled to get registration of such an area executed before a registrar or sub-registrar or joint sub-registrar and this exemption of getting such an area registered shall be available up to the date as may be notified by the state government, he said.

Mann said this amendment aims to ensure stringent control over the illegal colonies, besides giving relief to small plot holders.

This is a major reprieve for the common man as this amendment aims to overcome problems being faced by the public in registration of their plots, he said.

It will give a major relief to crores of people who mistakenly invested their hard earned money in the illegal colonies, said Mann, adding that these innocent people put their money into building their homes but landed in trouble.

According to the Bill, if any person or promoter or his agent registered under this Act fails to comply with the relevant provision of the law, he/she shall be punished with imprisonment for a minimum term of five years which may extend to 10 years and with minimum fine of Rs 25 lakh, which may extend to Rs 5 crore.

Mann said the illegal colonisers dupe people by showing them green pastures and sell their unapproved colonies which lack basic civic amenities like streetlights, sewerage and others.

He said in an out of the box idea, the state government has introduced colour coding of the stamp papers to facilitate the investors for getting the necessary permissions.

The CM said it will ensure that the land is optimally utilized only for the purpose for which investors sought necessary permissions.

Illegal colonies had mushroomed up during the long "misrule" of the previous governments as the earlier rulers had patronized the illegal colonizers, he alleged.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa supported it but claimed that illegal colonies are still coming up in the state.

He sought that money should be recovered from colonizers who had set up illegal colonies.

There is a need to stop urban slums, he said.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the amendment to the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) 1995 is a significant step towards improving the economy of Punjab and providing relief to the common people.

Cheema said the PAPRA Act aimed to prevent unauthorised colonies, but the Congress and SAD-BJP-led previous governments' "failures" led to widespread illegal colonies without basic amenities like water supply, sewage, and proper roads.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said there are around 14,000 illegal colonies in the state.

He further said this law will prevent the setting up of illegal colonies in the state.

Independent MLA Rana Inder Paratp Singh sought from the government to know who will provide necessary facilities in illegal colonies.