Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 rape case

Chandigarh: A court in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict.

Bajinder was pronounced guilty on March 28 under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by a woman at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018.

Tight security arrangements were made at the court complex before the pronouncement of the verdict on Tuesday.