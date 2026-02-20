Punjab: Pathankot police nabs drug peddler from Jammu

Pathankot (Pb), Feb 20 (PTI) A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to two residents of Pathankot in Punjab, leading to the death of one of them, said a senior police officer on Friday.

Police also recovered 16 grams of heroin from his possession, said the officer.

Davinder Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Kathua, operates his drug network from Kathua to nearby areas of Jammu and Punjab, said police.

Pankaj Manhas, a resident of Bamial in Pathankot, was found dead in village Taloor on February 18 while his friend Rahul Sharma, also a resident of Bamial, was admitted to a hospital in serious condition, said police.

Sharma in his statement to police said they got drugs from Vicky on February 18. However, it was yet to be ascertained what kind of drugs they consumed.

A Punjab police team of Pathankot on Friday arrested Vicky from his residence in village Taraf Sanjhi in Kathua in Jammu.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said police.