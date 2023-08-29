Punjab: PCS officer, posted as Nangal SDM, suspended for dereliction of duty

Rupnagar, aug 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday suspended sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nangal for alleged dereliction of duty during the recent floods.

Advertisment

Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer Udaydeep Singh Sidhu has been suspended, according to an order issued by Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.

Several areas, including Nangal in Rupnagar district, were inundated this month after excess water was released from the Bhakra dam, leading to the rise in the water level in the Sutlej river.

According to the order, the SDM has been suspended on the recommendations of the Rupnagar deputy commissioner.

Advertisment

The action was taken against Sidhu for allegedly abstaining from duty and not coordinating with higher authorities during the floods in the Nangal area, it stated.

The order stated that Sidhu has been suspended with immediate effect under rule 4 (1) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Rules) Act, 1970.

During his suspension, Sidhu will report at the Chandigarh headquarter and he will not leave the station without permission of the competent authority, it stated. PTI COR CHS VSD ANB ANB