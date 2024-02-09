Punjab: Penalty of Rs 3.11 cr imposed for issuing wrong bills under 'Bill Liao Inaam Pao' scheme

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The Punjab government has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.11 crore for issuing wrong bills to customers under the 'Bill Liao Inaam Pao' scheme.

Advertisment

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said of the total penalty amount, Rs 2.12 crore has been recovered.

The 'Bill Liao Inaam Pao' (bring a bill, get reward) scheme is aimed at enhancing compliance under the goods and services tax and thereby the revenue.

The scheme is targeted at motivating consumers to obtain bills from dealers for their purchases made within the state thereby forcing them to issue the bills for their sales.

Advertisment

Under this scheme, consumers are encouraged to upload bills of their purchases on the "Mera Bill App" after they will automatically become eligible to participate in a lucky draw, which is held on the 7th of every month.

In a statement here, Cheema further said out of a total of 59,616 bills received till February 8 under the scheme, 52,988 have been verified and 6,628 bills are yet to be verified.

He said 1,361 notices have also been issued to the concerned vendors in this regard.

Advertisment

A maximum of 189 wrong bills were received from the Ferozepur for which penalties of Rs 34.99 lakh have been imposed.

Cheema said the penalty to the tune of Rs 95.95 lakh was imposed for wrong bills received from Ludhiana, Rs 59.72 lakh from Amritsar, Rs 50.43 lakh from Rupnagar and Rs 33.62 lakh from Jalandhar.

The minister further said under this scheme, 918 winners won prizes worth Rs 43.73 lakh by uploading their purchase bills on ‘Mera Bill App’ till the end of December 2023.

Advertisment

Under this scheme, the reward will be equivalent to five times the taxable value of goods or services declared in the bill with the maximum capping of Rs 10,000 for each reward.

There are a maximum of 10 prizes per taxation district (29 taxation districts in the state), taking the tally to 290 rewards each month.

The sale bills of petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas) and liquor as well as B2B (business to business) transactions are not eligible for participation in this scheme. PTI CHS NB NB