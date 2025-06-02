Punjab: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary returns to Cong after suspension revoked

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday returned to the Congress fold in the presence of Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring at an event in Ludhiana after the party revoked his suspension.

Chaudhary, who is the son of former MP late Santokh Singh Chaudhary, was suspended in April last year from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

In a post on X, Warring wrote, "We in the @INCPunjab are glad that our colleague and the Phillaur MLA @VikramjitMLA is back with us. He is a dyed in wool THIRD GENERATION Congressman.

"His homecoming will definitely strengthen the party. United we stand, stronger and stronger." Chaudhary was welcomed back into the party during the party's 'Save Constitution' rally in Dakha in Ludhiana. On this occasion, several leaders including former deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were also present.

He was suspended after he made some statements against Charanjit Singh Channi, who was then the party's Jalandhar candidate, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary had opposed the candidature of Channi from the Jalandhar parliamentary seat. His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had then joined the BJP. PTI CHS KSS KSS