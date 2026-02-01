Punjab: PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Ravidas, praises works of Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Jalandhar (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan here and paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of 649th birth anniversary of the saint, who is remembered as a social reformer and poet.

Modi's visit to the dera came days after the sect's head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25.

The Dera Sachkhand, located at Ballan in Jalandhar, is the largest dera of Ravidassia community in the state.

"Mein Punjab di iss dharti nu naman karda haan," said the prime minister as he greeted people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and the Magh Purnima.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, told the gathering that the constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

"People of Varanasi gave me blessings and I got the opportunity to also serve the place as an MP from there," he said.

"We take inspiration from Guru Ravidas," he said.

"With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am confident that we will achieve the target of Viksit Bharat," he said.

In sphere of social service, works of Dera Sachkhand Ballan have been praiseworthy, said Modi.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the Adampur airport here at around 3.45 pm.

Before visiting the Dera Sachkhand, Modi unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur here and also virtually inaugurated the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana. PTI CHS SUN VSD KVK KVK