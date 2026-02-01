Punjab: PM Modi renames Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas, inaugurates civil terminal of Halwara airport

Jalandhar (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur here and also virtually inaugurated the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

The prime minister, who reached the Adampur airport at around 3.45 pm, would also be visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan here on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Modi also inaugurated the terminal building of the Halwara airport in Ludhiana, which will further advance aviation infrastructure in Punjab.

Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region.

The airport's terminal building project has been set up as a joint venture between the Punjab government and the Airport Authority of India at an outlay of Rs 54.67 crore.

On the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and other dignitaries were present at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that on the auspicious occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the renaming of Adampur airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.