Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said that he has opted for voluntary retirement after putting 34 years in service.

Though speculation was rife that he may foray into politics, Dhillon told PTI that he has not thought of joining politics yet.

"I have not thought of anything like that or discussed it yet," he said when asked whether he will join politics.

Dhillon was currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) in the Punjab Police.

"I have taken VRS from my Police service. I am feeling uncaged. let's see where wind of destiny pollinates me," he wrote in a post on X earlier.

Dhillon, a 1997-batch IPS officer, started his career as the deputy superintendent of police in Jalandhar. He served at various positions in intelligence, anti-drug special task force, bureau of investigation and other wings.

Dhillon hails from Mulianwal village in Gurdaspur district and is presently settled in Patiala. PTI CHS AS AS AS