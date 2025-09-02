Punjab police apprehends 3 in cab driver murder case, busts JeM terror module

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir who were allegedly involved in a cab driver's murder case and also unearthed a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a senior police officer said.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim and Munish Singh alias Ansh, all residents of J-K, said Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Bashir was a wanted criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act cases registered at PS (police station) Qalamabad, Handwara, J-K. His brother Aijaz Ahmad had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and materials linked to JeM. Both are identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of JeM, the DGP added.

The officer said that the arrests came while investigating the alleged abduction and murder of Anil Kumar, a resident of Mohali. A case was registered after his vehicle was snatched by unidentified assailants recently. The driver was last contacted on August 28.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three persons from Jammu & Kashmir had hired the cab from Kharar. Soon after, the driver's mobile phones were found switched off, raising immediate suspicion, the officer said.

Considering the grave and sensitive nature of the matter, multiple police teams were formed and after swift action, all three accused were apprehended, the officer added.

"The snatched vehicle and the .32 bore pistol used in the crime have been recovered. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having fatally shot the driver after an altercation and later disposed of the body in the Mohali area," the DGP claimed, adding that search operations are underway to retrieve the victim's body.

"In a major breakthrough, @Sasnagar (Mohali) police busts a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and apprehends 3 persons from J&K in abduction & murder of a cab driver and recovers a weapon & vehicle," he posted on X.

He said the police remain steadfast in their commitment to maintain peace and security in the state. Dedicated teams are investigating to unearth the entire network and ensure that no such anti-national activity finds space on Punjab's soil, he added. PTI SUN APL APL RT RT