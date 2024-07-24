Punjab Police, Army conduct search ops after 7 'suspicious' men spotted in Pathankot

Pathankot, Jul 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police and Army personnel on Wednesday conducted a search operation after a woman spotted seven "suspicious" men in a village in Pathankot district.

A sketch of one of the suspects has also been released, said a senior police official.

The woman informed the police that seven "suspicious" men came to her house in Fangtoli village and demanded water from her and left after some time.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir said the search operation was conducted by police along with the Army in the area.

"We are maintaining high alert," Mir told PTI.

The Pathankot district borders the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, the police were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two suspicious men in a village here.

Punjab has seen twin terror attacks -- one at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur in 2015 - and second at Pathankot air base in 2016. PTI CHS RPA