Punjab Police arrest 156, recover four weapons in state-wide anti-gangster raids

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted 630 raids across the state as part of its anti-gangster drive 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign, officials said.

On the 28th day of this anti-ganster drive, carried out under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, police teams raided locations linked to associates of gangsters.

The campaign was launched on January 20 by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav with the objective to make Punjab a gangster-free state. These special operations are being conducted by district police teams in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force.

During the latest round of raids on Tuesday, police arrested 156 people and recovered four weapons. With this, the total number of arrests since the launch of the campaign has reached 9,782, the officials said.

According to the officials, police also took preventive action against 88 people, while 190 were released after verification. Four proclaimed offenders were arrested during the operation.

The police urged the public to share information about wanted criminals and gangsters through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign, which has now reached its 353rd day. In the latest actions, police arrested 84 drug smugglers. The seizures include 2.1 kg of heroin, 92 kg of poppy husk, 720 intoxicant tablets or capsules and Rs 11,400 in drug money.

The total number of drug smugglers arrested since start of this drive has reached 49,974.

As part of the de-addiction campaign, 55 people were persuaded to undergo treatment and rehabilitation during this period. PTI VSD AKY