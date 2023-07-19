Punjab Police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening business owners on phone in a bid to extort money from them, police said Kashmir Singh alias 'Bobby Shooter' (24), a resident of Ghangroli village in Patiala, has been arrested, the Punjab Police said in a statement. It said a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges has also been seized. The arrest was made by the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell. The statement said there were several reports of a man making threat and extortion calls by claiming that he was affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police started a probe into the matter and through intelligence gathering, were able to apprehend Singh from Khanna district, it said.

Singh, a member of the gang, allegedly used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons, including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh and Mohali and other areas, the statement said.