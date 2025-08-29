Punjab Police arrest man in connection with murder in Himachal's Una

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested a key suspect in a murder case in Himachal Pradesh's Una district last month, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vipan Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was nabbed near village Khanpur in Kharar, they said. A .32 bore country-made pistol along with six live cartridges was recovered from him.

Rakesh Kumar alias Gaggi, 27, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in village Khwaja Basal of Una district.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the killing was linked to gang rivalry between foreign-based gangsters Laddi Bhajal alias Kooner and Monu Gujjar of the Ravi Balachauria gang, and Babbi Rana of the Sonu Khatri gang.

"The deceased, Rakesh Kumar alias Gaggi, was an associate of foreign-based gangster Babbi Rana, who is a close aide of Sonu Khatri," Yadav said in a statement.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said the arrested suspect has a criminal background and is facing multiple cases related to attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

He said a fresh case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district on August 28. PTI SUN HIG HIG