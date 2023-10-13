Punjab Police arrest prime accused in scrap dealer's murder case after brief encounter

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a scrap dealer in Baltana with the arrest of a prime accused after a brief encounter.

The accused was identified as Gaganvir Singh alias Rajan, a resident of Burail in Chandigarh, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

A China-made .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges and two bullet shells were recovered from Singh's possession, he said.

Three people were injured in a firing incident at a scrap shop in Baltana on the intervening night of October 9 and 10. Later, one of the victims, Santosh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Following the incident, Yadav said, a special team was constituted to track down the accused and the team identified Singh as a prime accused in this case.

Acting on the tip-off that Singh was hiding at a location near the Sukhna Canal in Baltana, a police team led by Zirakpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar traced the accused to the backside of a hotel, the DGP said.

On noticing the police team, Singh and one of his associates opened fire. The police team retaliated and Singh sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Two of his associates managed to flee from the spot, he said.

Singh has been arrested and admitted to a hospital for treatment, Yadav said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Sandeep Garg said Singh has a criminal record and was also wanted in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Further investigations are on and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused persons, he said.