Punjab Police arrests 2 hawala operators

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested two hawala operators for allegedly facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking, officials said on Sunday.

Police seized Rs 17 lakh in cash and a laptop with critical transaction records from the duo, they said.

"In a decisive crackdown on drug networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends two Hawala operators, Sukhjit Singh & Ranbir Singh, who were facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Sunday.

The DGP said the arrests have come amid an ongoing investigation into the 561-gram heroin seizure by local police in Amritsar. The accused were involved in hawala financing and other drug supply chains.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is systematically dismantling the drug ecosystem -- targeting traffickers, their financiers, and enablers. Anyone involved in this dirty trade will face severe consequences," the DGP said. PTI SUN RHL