Punjab Police arrests 2 members of Ashish Chopra gang in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Two members of the Ashish Chopra gang were arrested from Punjab’s Ferozepur on Monday and 205 grams of heroin was seized from their possession, police said.

The accused – Rashpal alias Sewak, from Kunde village and Rajiv alias Jassa, a resident of Bare Ke village – were arrested near a railway crossing at Madhre village, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two were in contact with Yuvi, a shooter of the gang, who is wanted in the murder of Ashu Monga at Ferozepur in May, he said.

The DGP said further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Rashpal has a criminal background with several cases related to the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act, registered against him.

Further investigation is underway, he added.