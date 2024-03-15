Punjab Police arrests 3 gangsters, seizes 12 pistols

Kapurthala, Mar 15 (PTI) Kapurthala police have arrested three gangsters and seized 12 pistols and 48 cartridges from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said the gangsters were intercepted at a police checkpoint near Phagwara bypass.

During the search of their vehicle, four pistols were found. Following their interrogation, eight more pistols and 48 cartridges hidden at certain places were seized, the officer said.

Gupta said the gangsters had bought the pistols from Madhya Pradesh for committing crimes in Punjab.

Those arrested were identified as gang leader Sukhwant Singh Sukha, a resident of Jalandhar, and Roshan Singh and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Ferozepur, police said. PTI COR SUN RHL