Punjab Police arrests 3 in broad daylight killing in Rajasthan

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested three men in connection with the last week's broad daylight murder of a man in Jodhpur's Sangaria.

On October 8, Subash alias Sohu was shot five times in the head by two unidentified people.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the three have been identified as Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers.

"The revelations came following the meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of three Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers identified as Bhanu Sisodia, Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra in Rajasthan," the DGP said.

The suppliers were arrested by the teams of the Anti-gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police on Friday, along with one Navjot Singh alias Jota, while they were out to deliver a weapon consignment containing two pistols and eight live cartridges in Dera Bassi.

Navjot is a key operative of foreign-based handlers Pavitar USA and Manjinder France, and has been facing more than 21 cases involving heinous crimes, the officer said.

Yadav said that all four accused are currently on police remand at Dera Bassi Police Station.

He said Sisodia, the mastermind behind the operation, has confessed to planning the murder as an act of revenge for the killing of his associate, Anil Lega, in February 2024.

Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar played pivotal roles as handlers in executing the crime, he said.

More revelations are expected in coming days, the DGP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said the Rajasthan-based criminals revealed that they had struck a deal with Navjot Singh for either Rs 1 lakh or a safe hideout for them in Punjab in exchange for the weapons used in the crime.

The weapons were procured from Madhya Pradesh by them, he added.