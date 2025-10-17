Punjab Police arrests 5 members of smuggling racket linked to foreign handlers

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Punjab Police has arrested five members of a smuggling racket linked to foreign handlers and seized four pistols, ammunition and 2 kg of heroin from their possession, officials said on Friday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Shivam Arora, Gurpreet Singh and Anmoldeep Singh from Amritsar district, and Abhishekh Singh and Kulmit Singh, both from Tarn Taran district.

Investigation revealed that the accused were acting under a Dubai-based smuggler who was in touch with Pakistani handlers. The seized consignment originated from Pakistan, the DGP said.

Efforts are underway to dismantle the entire network by arresting the remaining members of the racket, the officer said.

Sharing details, Assistant Inspector General, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, said following reliable inputs about the involvement of these suspects in smuggling activities, police in a joint operation with central agency teams arrested the five accused, and seized narcotics and sophisticated weapons meant to delivered to criminals from their possession. PTI CHS ARI