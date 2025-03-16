Punjab Police arrests 63 drug smugglers as part of its 'war against drugs' campaign

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Punjab Police conducted raids at 424 locations on Sunday as part of the campaign against drugs, leading to the arrest of 63 drug smugglers after the registration of 45 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

The Punjab government launched the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (War Against Drugs) campaign on February 25.

Police teams also recovered 385 grams of heroin, 19 kg of poppy husk, 2,673 intoxicant tablets and injections and Rs 15,600 in drug money from the possession of the arrested drug smugglers, an official statement said.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state, the statement added.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state within three months.

The Punjab government has recently constituted a 5-member cabinet sub-committee, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to monitor the war against drugs.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 police teams, comprising more than 1,400 police personnel, under the supervision of 98 gazetted officers, carried out raids across the state during the day-long operation. Shukla stated that the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy --enforcement, de-addiction and prevention (EDP) -- to eradicate drugs from the state.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Cheema said the anti-drug campaign is running successfully in the state.

He claimed that this initiative has evolved into a mass movement, with the people of Punjab actively joining hands with the government to eliminate the drug menace that has plagued the state for a long time.

Slamming previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments for allegedly turning a blind eye to drug trafficking, Cheema said, "The previous regimes were responsible for allowing drug traffickers and gangsters to thrive in Punjab. Unlike them, the AAP government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is committed to eradicating drugs from the state." As part of the ongoing campaign, the Punjab Police have registered a total of 1,572 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of 2,364 drug peddlers and traffickers across the state.

"This extensive crackdown on drug-related crimes demonstrates the government’s firm resolve to bring offenders to justice," Cheema said.

The campaign has also resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of illegal drugs, including 90 kilograms of heroin and 51 kilograms of opium.

Properties worth crores of rupees linked to 33 drug traffickers have been demolished. These actions send a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking that their illegal wealth will not go unchallenged, he said.

The campaign also prioritises the rehabilitation of individuals struggling with addiction. Hundreds of people suffering from substance abuse have been admitted to government-supported de-addiction centres, where they are receiving proper treatment to reintegrate into society, Cheema said.

Cheema further stated that the Punjab Police, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Police, have dismantled key drug smuggling routes, effectively neutralising trafficking networks across border areas. This coordinated action has significantly curtailed the supply of drugs into the state, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Sunday also carried out search operations at different jails in six districts --Amritsar Commissionerate, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, and Tarn Taran -- to check for any illegal activities within the jails.

"Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner, including barracks, kitchens, and toilets in the jail complex," said Arpit Shukla.

In a separate action under the ongoing "War Against Drugs" campaign, Ferozepur Police and the District Administration demolished the house of a drug peddler on Sunday.

The accused, who is already facing three cases and remains absconding, had built an illegal house in Jhuge Hazara village and encroached upon one acre of land belonging to the Forest Department. An official statement confirmed the action.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, stated that the accused, identified as Gurcharan Singh, had constructed the illegal house in the village, falling under the Sadar police station of Ferozepur. A heavy earth-moving machine was pressed into service by the administration, which razed the house. PTI SUN ARD ARD