Punjab Police arrests four, seizes 22 kg heroin, firearms in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-arms module with the arrest of four persons and recovery of over 22 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition in Ferozepur district.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police recovered 22.295 kg of heroin, two Glock pistols, magazines and cartridges, a car and Rs 2.05 lakh cash.

An FIR has been registered, and investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, Yadav said in a post on X. PTI CHS SMV SMV APL APL