Punjab police arrests man for drug smuggling, recovers 1 kg heroin, 4 kg

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) The Punjab police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine), officials said.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers.

Methamphetamine, also known as "ice" or "crystal meth" is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug.

The police identified the accused as Avtar Singh, a resident of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team from the Counter Intelligence conducted a raid and apprehended Singh who was to collect the consignment of the drugs from Ajnala and deliver it to a person in Chheharta, the DGP Yadav said.

In a post on X, the DGP said, "In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI (Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab police) Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine) & 1 Kg Heroin.” During interrogation, Singh told the police that he was directly in contact with the Pakistan-based dealer and used a drone to deliver the consignment across the border, he said.

Singh will be produced in court and the police will seek his remand to get more information about the smuggling network, he added.