Punjab Police arrests two Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of two persons.

The accused, who are also BKI operatives, were actively conspiring to target government establishments using grenades, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan's ISI and apprehends two operatives of BKI, working under the directions of #UK, # USA, #Europe based handlers," Yadav said on X.

Police recovered two hand grenades and one Beretta 9mm pistol with live cartridges from the accused, he said.