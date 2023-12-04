Punjab Police arrests two operatives of banned SFJ

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at many places in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, a top police officer on Monday.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the chief of the SFJ.

“In a major breakthrough, CI (counter intelligence) Bathinda has arrested two #SFJ operatives for writing Boycott Air India/Khalistan slogans at various public places including #Punjab, #Himachal, #Rajasthan, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu & Jagjeet Singh of Sikhs for Justice in #NewYork,” Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

“FIR registered and further investigation is under process,” he added. PTI CHS DV DV