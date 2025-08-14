Punjab Police arrests two operatives of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Chandigarh: Two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were facing several criminal cases, have been nabbed from the Patiala-Ambala highway near Shambhu village, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

Police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol and six live cartridges from their possession.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, arrests two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from #Patiala-#Ambala Highway near Village Shambhu," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on X.

In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, arrests two most-wanted Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives from #Patiala-#Ambala Highway near Village Shambhu.



Preliminary investigation reveals that they fled to #Nepal after committing the murder & returned on… pic.twitter.com/5Kb9l43tBe — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 14, 2025

Preliminary investigation revealed that they fled to Nepal after committing a murder and returned on directions of foreign-based handlers to commit a "sensational crime" in Punjab, he further said.

"Both the accused have extensive criminal history and over 15 heinous crime cases registered against them in #Punjab, #Delhi, #Rajasthan & #Gujarat, including under various criminal Acts," he said.

They were also wanted in the recent murder of Bharat Ratan alias Vicky in Fazilka, the DGP added.