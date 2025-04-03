Punjab Police arrests woman constable with 17.70 gm heroin

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Punjab Police has arrested a woman police constable carrying 17.70 gm of heroin in Bathinda district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted constable Amandeep Kaur's SUV near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1), Harbans Singh, said.

During search, police found 17.70 gm of heroin from Kaur's possession, the officer said.

Kaur, who was earlier deployed with the Mansa police, was presently attached to Bathinda Police Lines.

The constable has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Singh said. PTI CHS ARI