Punjab Police ASI shoots self dead with colleague's assault rifle in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Apr 4 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police on Friday allegedly shot himself with an assault rifle near the SSP's office in the district administrative complex here, officials said.

When contacted, SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai confirmed the death of sub-inspector (ASI) Narinderjit Singh by suicide.

According to police, Singh, who was posted in the Police Lines, snatched the assault rifle from his colleague and shot himself dead.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind Singh taking the extreme step, the SP said. PTI COR SUN ARI